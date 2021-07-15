99,313 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

