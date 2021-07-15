A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 10,200 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $532,950.00.

Shares of AMRK opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

