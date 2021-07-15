A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.