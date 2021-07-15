AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $6.73 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

