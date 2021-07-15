Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 45,371 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.
Shares of CRCT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 2,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
