Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 45,371 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Shares of CRCT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 2,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

