Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

