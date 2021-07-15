ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

