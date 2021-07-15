ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

