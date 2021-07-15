AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,306. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.