AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHCO. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AHCO opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

