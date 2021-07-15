ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after buying an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.