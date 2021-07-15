Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

About Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI)

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

