Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 187,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 554.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 32,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,570 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,712 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.