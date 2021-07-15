Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,570 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,712. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

