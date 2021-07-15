Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,862,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

