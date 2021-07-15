Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYEY opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.