Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.33.

TSE:ARE opened at C$18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

