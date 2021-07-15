Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.27. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 127,511 shares.

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

