Aegis Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

