Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

