Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AOLS stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 414,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,402. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

