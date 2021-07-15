Aeternity (AE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.82 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.98 million and $5.82 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 6,406.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,010,111 coins and its circulating supply is 340,189,168 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

