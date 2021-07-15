AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.60.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28. AGCO has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

