AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AGFMF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.