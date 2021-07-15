AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.12. 132,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 252,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60.

About AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.