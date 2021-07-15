Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €123.69 ($145.52).

Airbus stock opened at €110.98 ($130.56) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €106.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

