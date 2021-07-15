Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

