Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $282.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $283.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

