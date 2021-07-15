Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $214.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,440. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $579.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.