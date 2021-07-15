Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Down 5.9%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.74. 9,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

