Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

