Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $181,337.00 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $181,337.00.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04.

ALLE stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

