Allison Dew Sells 85,917 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DELL opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

