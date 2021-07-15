Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Ally Financial has raised its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ally Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
