Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

