Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,740.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,679 ($21.94), with a volume of 329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of £687.16 million and a PE ratio of 55.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,538.49.

In other news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

