Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 1,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,125. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

