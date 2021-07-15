Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

