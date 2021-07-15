Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.44 ($58.17).

EPA:ALO opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.81.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

