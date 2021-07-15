Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Alternative Investment Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

Alternative Investment Trust Company Profile

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

