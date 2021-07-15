Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading Down 2.3%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) shares dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.77). Approximately 13,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 57,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21.

In other news, insider Steven Poulton purchased 112,939 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £70,022.18 ($91,484.43).

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

