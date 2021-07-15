Ambac Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

