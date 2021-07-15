Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AMAM opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $22.87.
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.