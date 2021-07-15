Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AMAM opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

