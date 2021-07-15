América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 82,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

