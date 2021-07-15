American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 0.4%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 260 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

