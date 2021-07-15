American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 145.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $57,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Tower by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 6,589.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.78. 15,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $282.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

