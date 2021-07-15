Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $129,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,015. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $315.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $326.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

