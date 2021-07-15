Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $137,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

SEDG stock opened at $245.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

