Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $133.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.91% of Visteon worth $133,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.11 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

