Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $163.05 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,637,640 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $163,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

