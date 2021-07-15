Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 27,982 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,982 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $147,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

