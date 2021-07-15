Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $421,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 128.8% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 228,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $152.64. 53,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,150. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

